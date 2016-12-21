County considers CRT dump charge
Dropping off unwanted old television sets and other electronic waste at the Steuben County Landfill and three transfer stations will soon no longer be free of charge. Starting Jan. 1, the cost will be $20 to recycle CRT's, from old televisions and computer monitors, made with leaded glass, at the landfill or the transfer stations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Steuben Courier.
Add your comments below
Hornell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wills ex wife (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Noneya
|2
|Adoptee
|Nov '16
|Lynn ann
|1
|Dansville Dental welcomes Dr. Park
|Oct '16
|Ben
|1
|Incident at Logan's Inn (Mar '14)
|Jul '16
|Lllllll
|3
|Several arrested in Hornell drug bust (Aug '15)
|Mar '16
|white neighborhoods
|7
|Refurbished rail cars finally roll on PATCO (May '15)
|May '15
|Marvin
|1
|Vote Rob Astorino for Governor (Sep '14)
|May '15
|the Ace of Spades
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hornell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC