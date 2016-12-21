Community Invited to Sneak Peek of Wilmot Cancer Institute's Ann and Carl Myers Cancer Center
UR Medicine's Noyes Health , Jones Memorial Hospital and Wilmot Cancer Institute are hosting an informal "sneak peek" of the new Ann and Carl Myers Cancer Center. Tours of the nearly completed facility, located on the Noyes Health campus at 111 Clara Barton St. in Dansville, will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. The "sneak peek" of the new facility is an opportunity to ask questions and learn about the services that will be available to cancer patients and their caregivers.
