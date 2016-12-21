A.M. Roundup: The governora s very la...

A.M. Roundup: The governora s very large wish list

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Albany Times Union

On Wednesday evening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo submitted an expansive list of suggested agenda items - including term limits and the establishment of a full-time Legislature - for state lawmakers to take up if they return to Albany in hopes of securing their first pay raise in 17 years. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie responded by calling that sort of bartering "wildly inappropriate," and said many of Cuomo's proposals came out of thin air.

