A.M. Roundup: The governora s very large wish list

On Wednesday evening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo submitted an expansive list of suggested agenda items - including term limits and the establishment of a full-time Legislature - for state lawmakers to take up if they return to Albany in hopes of securing their first pay raise in 17 years. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie responded by calling that sort of bartering "wildly inappropriate," and said many of Cuomo's proposals came out of thin air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.