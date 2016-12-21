A.M. Roundup: A blizzard of bills com...

A.M. Roundup: A blizzard of bills comes with winners, losers

Wednesday Nov 30

Good morning! Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be in Steuben County, Monroe County and New York City today; he's making an announcement in Hornell at 11 a.m., and another in Rochester at 1 p.m. Working to deadline , Cuomo took action on more than 130 bills on Monday night - making winners of mute swans and transparency advocates, and losers out of drivers with dark-tinted windows. See the full list of bills here .

