Kentucky Town Seeing Dollars, Prepare...

Kentucky Town Seeing Dollars, Prepares for 'Eclipse-Stock'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Wall Street Journal

Hopkinsville, Ky., will be among darkest U.S. spots during August's solar eclipse and hopes to lure thousands of tourists We're sorry but this article contains media that is not currently supported in this app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Genesis Rehab 5 min Johnny Jac 10
Steve Futrell running the fire dept now 7 min Ambulance chaser 7
Olivia clark 7 min Drake 1
Jail affairs 15 min Whoscrewinwho 1
how much does crimestopppers pay? 1 hr Dont do it 2
You might be in hoptown if? 1 hr Aunt bee 264
Rooms for rent 2 hr teddy 4
Tom pharmacy 3 hr to9wn watchr 3
Higgins 7 hr guest 5
Kelly Pyle Campbell & Pageants 7 hr Maybe I should try 29
eclipse 7 hr fairboard 64
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC