Group shares concerns over human traf...

Group shares concerns over human trafficking with eclipse crowds

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Some big crowds are expected in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky to watch the upcoming total solar eclipse. Do some visitors bring an unexpected risk? Criminals who profit off human beings may see this as an opportunity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary "snitch"hill 50 min weatherwax 6
You should cheat 1 hr Kayla 5
back2back 2 hr buck 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 5 hr yidfellas v USA 923
Older American ladies that go commando 7 hr Truth 11
Dukes seafood restaurant replacing wings & rings. 7 hr Fishy 25
Hillcrest Deacons 9 hr Umu 6
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC