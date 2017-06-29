Watching the solar eclipse underwater
The PennyRoyal Scuba Center in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, is in a prime location for viewing the August 21 total solar eclipse, and they're offering a unique way for visitors to see it: from underwater during a special dive.
