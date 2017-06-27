Total Solar Eclipse 2017: How to Make Sure You Don't Miss It

It's rare that a celestial event garners as much buzz as August 21's total solar eclipse, which will be visible across a wide swath of the continental United States, from Oregon's Pacific coast to South Carolina's Atlantic one. There are eclipse-viewing cruises ; Airbnbs that sit at prime viewing spots, jacking up prices and selling out fast; and eclipse-watching parties at places like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that sold out in minutes.

