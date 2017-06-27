Total Solar Eclipse 2017: How to Make...

Total Solar Eclipse 2017: How to Make Sure You Don't Miss It

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: MSN Living

It's rare that a celestial event garners as much buzz as August 21's total solar eclipse, which will be visible across a wide swath of the continental United States, from Oregon's Pacific coast to South Carolina's Atlantic one. There are eclipse-viewing cruises ; Airbnbs that sit at prime viewing spots, jacking up prices and selling out fast; and eclipse-watching parties at places like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that sold out in minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Felts 13 min EBT 47
Are there any decent single girls left in hoptown? (Mar '13) 7 hr good lord 56
Bull shark spotted in ky lake? 8 hr Notaocean 4
Holiday Park HOA 10 hr below average 25
Indoor garage sale 10 hr below average 28
One on One clinic 10 hr Trainer 4
Amanda starr 14 hr booker 2
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC