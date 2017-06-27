Total solar eclipse 1st in 99 years to sweep width of US
There are 5 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from Friday Jun 23, titled Total solar eclipse 1st in 99 years to sweep width of US. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:
Vehicles drive down Hopkinsville, Ky., on June 7, 2017. For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the U.S., on Aug. 21, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
|
United States
|
#1 Friday Jun 23
"why would anyone place this community in a risk like this ? "
|
#2 Friday Jun 23
You can't argue with God!
|
United States
|
#3 Friday Jun 23
Amen brother!
|
United States
|
#4 Friday Jun 23
Just quoting the great "get ready"
|
#5 Monday
Last time it happened in 1918 the eclipse barely made the newspapers. They had more important things to report.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secrets
|25 min
|Starr
|1
|Mike Felts
|55 min
|GetReady
|48
|"Get Ready" To Point and Laugh
|3 hr
|GetReady
|8
|Are there any decent single girls left in hoptown? (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|good lord
|56
|Bull shark spotted in ky lake?
|13 hr
|Notaocean
|4
|Holiday Park HOA
|14 hr
|below average
|25
|Indoor garage sale
|15 hr
|below average
|28
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC