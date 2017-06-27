Total solar eclipse 1st in 99 years t...

Total solar eclipse 1st in 99 years to sweep width of US

There are 5 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from Friday Jun 23, titled Total solar eclipse 1st in 99 years to sweep width of US. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:

Vehicles drive down Hopkinsville, Ky., on June 7, 2017. For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the U.S., on Aug. 21, 2017.

CEO

United States

#1 Friday Jun 23
"why would anyone place this community in a risk like this ? "

1

disciple

Hopkinsville, KY

#2 Friday Jun 23
CEO wrote:
"why would anyone place this community in a risk like this ? "
You can't argue with God!

1

CEO

United States

#3 Friday Jun 23
disciple wrote:
<quoted text>You can't argue with God!
Amen brother!

1

CEO

United States

#4 Friday Jun 23
Just quoting the great "get ready"

1

Old News

Hopkinsville, KY

#5 Monday
Last time it happened in 1918 the eclipse barely made the newspapers. They had more important things to report.

1

