Rosalind F. Greene Proudly Announces Candidacy for 2020 Presidential Election
Rosalind F. Greene, Democratic candidate for U.S. President in 2020, is kicking off her campaign with a ONE AMERICA FOR ALL AMERICANS TOUR in the fall of 2017. Originally from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Greene has been a nurse and is a military veteran, having served in the Army and the Air Force as a Captain and a Registered Nurse.
|
