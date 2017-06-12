Rosalind F. Greene Proudly Announces ...

Rosalind F. Greene Proudly Announces Candidacy for 2020 Presidential Election

Rosalind F. Greene, Democratic candidate for U.S. President in 2020, is kicking off her campaign with a ONE AMERICA FOR ALL AMERICANS TOUR in the fall of 2017. Originally from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Greene has been a nurse and is a military veteran, having served in the Army and the Air Force as a Captain and a Registered Nurse.

