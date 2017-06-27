Primary school selects principal

Primary school selects principal

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Cadiz Record

Lindsey Kinslow has been selected by the School Based Decision Making Council to serve as the new principal of Trigg County Primary School. Kinslow has been in education for a total of 13 years, and has been serving as the Assistant Principal and District Instructional Supervisor at Trigg County Primary School since 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cadiz Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know about a guy named Jacob Mason? 1 hr Gay bob 2
Best funeral home in Hoptown 1 hr North Christian 10
Harper House moving to Cadiz (Sep '15) 1 hr Amos 46
Secrets 1 hr Dhtgtgt 8
Boycott indoor yard sale iga 2 hr Kaitlyn 5
Indoor garage sale 2 hr Kaitlyn 34
Walmart starsky smith 2 hr audio specialist 5
Holiday Park HOA 5 hr couch potato 28
Mike Felts 14 hr GetReady 48
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,967 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC