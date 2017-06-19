Powell glass works on display at Janice Mason Art Museum
"Powell was featured during the museum's 10th anniversary celebration in 2008; however, these are his latest pieces," said Joan Demers, executive director of the museum. Partially funded by the Trigg County Department of Tourism; Fourshee Building Supply; WKDZ-FM; and the Kentucky Arts Council, the museum's Board of Directors is very pleased to have this exquisite colorful exhibit for the Western Kentucky area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cadiz Record.
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible food and gas shortages ?
|33 min
|Getready
|1
|Undercover guys on craigslist in m4m section.
|38 min
|Getready
|12
|Two Haunted Places in Hopkinsville (Jul '09)
|1 hr
|Mrwhitey
|41
|RIP Clint Eastwood
|1 hr
|Mrwhitey
|6
|I-24 Maga site Pipe Dream Over
|1 hr
|Mrwhitey
|4
|Holiday Park HOA
|5 hr
|Nurse Practitione...
|5
|Why was a captain demoted at HPD?
|7 hr
|Brooks
|13
|The Silo
|10 hr
|Harlow
|3
|Mike Felts
|15 hr
|Mrwhitey
|16
|Woman assaulted on "Rail Trail" Monday night
|17 hr
|The truth is out
|36
|
|New Era supports teen drinking
|17 hr
|The truth is out
|37
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC