Powell glass works on display at Jani...

Powell glass works on display at Janice Mason Art Museum

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cadiz Record

"Powell was featured during the museum's 10th anniversary celebration in 2008; however, these are his latest pieces," said Joan Demers, executive director of the museum. Partially funded by the Trigg County Department of Tourism; Fourshee Building Supply; WKDZ-FM; and the Kentucky Arts Council, the museum's Board of Directors is very pleased to have this exquisite colorful exhibit for the Western Kentucky area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cadiz Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Possible food and gas shortages ? 33 min Getready 1
Undercover guys on craigslist in m4m section. 38 min Getready 12
Two Haunted Places in Hopkinsville (Jul '09) 1 hr Mrwhitey 41
RIP Clint Eastwood 1 hr Mrwhitey 6
I-24 Maga site Pipe Dream Over 1 hr Mrwhitey 4
Holiday Park HOA 5 hr Nurse Practitione... 5
Why was a captain demoted at HPD? 7 hr Brooks 13
The Silo 10 hr Harlow 3
Mike Felts 15 hr Mrwhitey 16
Woman assaulted on "Rail Trail" Monday night 17 hr The truth is out 36
New Era supports teen drinking 17 hr The truth is out 37
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,525 • Total comments across all topics: 281,912,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC