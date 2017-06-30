Libraries giving away eclipse glasses

Libraries giving away eclipse glasses

Free glasses are being handed out at libraries all over the country so people will be able to watch the solar eclipse. On Aug. 21, millions of Americans will have the opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1918.

