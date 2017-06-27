Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx of solar eclipse visitors
Thousands and thousands of tourists and visitors are expected to be in Kentucky for the August 21 total solar eclipse. Hopkinsville is among the top eclipse viewing sites in the country, when the eclipse sweeps across ten Kentucky counties and 14 states.
United States
#1 Thursday Jun 22
why would anyone place this community in a risk like this ? Lmao!
#2 Thursday Jun 22
lmao oh how ye love to count thy chickens before they hatch . Speculation not fact why don't you talk to people in the community and ask them what they really think ? A lot of people are pissed the others are laughing but don't take my word for it . Oh yea great writer of words !!!
#3 Thursday Jun 22
WTF? You need a translator.
#4 Thursday Jun 22
Does anyone on here speak dumbass that can tell what this fool is trying to say?
#5 Thursday Jun 22
CE-0 I'm really Suprise you didn't chime in with the other posts names you use . Did you know hacking is a crime ?
#6 Thursday Jun 22
What other name would that be?
#7 Thursday Jun 22
Like I said before. No one proves my point of you being an idiot better than you.
#8 Thursday Jun 22
Posting under multiple names? That's your thing. Remember you admitted to it on the mayors race thread. Yeeeee! Haw!
