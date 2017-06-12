Hancock's holds customer appreciation...

Hancock's holds customer appreciation day

Hancock's Neighborhood Market held a Customer Appreciation Day on Friday. Employees served a free lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers as their way of saying 'thank you' to their customers.

