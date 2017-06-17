Fort Campbell Soldiers Remembered by State of Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder recognize the service and sacrifice of U.S. Army Sergeant Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland, Sergeant William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow, California and Sergeant Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, North Carolina. The Fort Campbell soldiers were serving with the 101st Airborne Division in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel when they were killed on June 10th.

