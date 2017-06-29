Finleys celebrate 60th wedding annive...

Finleys celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Richard "Sonny" and Gladys Finley, of Cadiz, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the East Cadiz Baptist Church. The couple requests no gifts, and would like to invite all family and friends.

