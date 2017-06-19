Cunningham to begin career in the Navy
A farewell reception will be held for Kaila Cunningham as she prepares to depart Cadiz and begin her medical career in the United States Navy. The reception will be held from 2- 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at the Cadiz Renaissance Center located at 49 Jefferson Street in Cadiz.
