Cunningham to begin career in the Navy

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Cadiz Record

A farewell reception will be held for Kaila Cunningham as she prepares to depart Cadiz and begin her medical career in the United States Navy. The reception will be held from 2- 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at the Cadiz Renaissance Center located at 49 Jefferson Street in Cadiz.

