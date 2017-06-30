Correction: Solar Eclipse-Kentucky story

Correction: Solar Eclipse-Kentucky story

Friday Jun 30

In a story June 28 about preparations for the solar eclipse in a small Kentucky town, The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from NASA, the number of people in the U.S. who will be able to see at least part of the upcoming eclipse. The number is 325 million, not 391 million.

Hopkinsville, KY

