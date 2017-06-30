Correction: Solar Eclipse-Kentucky story
In a story June 28 about preparations for the solar eclipse in a small Kentucky town, The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from NASA, the number of people in the U.S. who will be able to see at least part of the upcoming eclipse. The number is 325 million, not 391 million.
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Get Ready" To Point and Laugh
|21 min
|Lady looks like a...
|12
|Telephonic Conference
|24 min
|What a coincidence
|3
|Steve Futrell running the fire dept now
|2 hr
|Insider at statio...
|3
|Higgins
|2 hr
|guest
|5
|Mumford gone as Asst Girls basketball coach at ...
|2 hr
|Teacher in Power
|4
|Anyone know anything about Samantha wallace
|2 hr
|Curious
|4
|Rude man at tile store downtown
|2 hr
|Shrecker fan
|2
|Kelly Pyle Campbell & Pageants
|3 hr
|Maybe I should try
|29
|eclipse
|3 hr
|fairboard
|64
|HFD at Hooper game
|10 hr
|Getready
|16
|
