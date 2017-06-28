Anticipation Grows in Path of Solar E...

Anticipation Grows in Path of Solar Eclipse

Hopkinsville, Kentucky, a city of about 32,000 people will have one of the longest durations of the solar eclipse on August 21. Tens of thousands of people are expected to watch the eclipse from this rural area. Anticipation Grows in Path of Solar Eclipse Hopkinsville, Kentucky, a city of about 32,000 people will have one of the longest durations of the solar eclipse on August 21. Tens of thousands of people are expected to watch the eclipse from this rural area.

