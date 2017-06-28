Anticipation Grows in Path of Solar Eclipse
Hopkinsville, Kentucky, a city of about 32,000 people will have one of the longest durations of the solar eclipse on August 21. Tens of thousands of people are expected to watch the eclipse from this rural area.
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are there any decent single girls left in hoptown? (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|good lord
|56
|Bull shark spotted in ky lake?
|4 hr
|Notaocean
|4
|Holiday Park HOA
|5 hr
|below average
|25
|Indoor garage sale
|5 hr
|below average
|28
|One on One clinic
|5 hr
|Trainer
|4
|Mike Felts
|8 hr
|Resident
|46
|Amanda starr
|9 hr
|booker
|2
|Where does Judge Adams really live?
|13 hr
|Calvin Jones
|12
