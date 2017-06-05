What's Going on August 21st

What's Going on August 21st

Monday May 15

August 21st, the world will experience the first total solar eclipse to only be visible within US borders. In roughly an hour and a half - less time than it takes to watch a movie - the Moon's shadow will cross from Depoe Bay, Oregon to McClellanville, South Carolina.

