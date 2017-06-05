What's Going on August 21st
August 21st, the world will experience the first total solar eclipse to only be visible within US borders. In roughly an hour and a half - less time than it takes to watch a movie - the Moon's shadow will cross from Depoe Bay, Oregon to McClellanville, South Carolina.
