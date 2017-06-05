Skipworth joins AgVenture D&M -
Western Kentucky and northern Tennessee crop producers have a new resource in their pursuit of higher yields and greater profitability. AgVenture D&M has welcomed Devin Skipworth of Clifty, Kentucky as an AgVenture Yield Specialist.
