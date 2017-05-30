Police investigating deadly shooting ...

Police investigating deadly shooting in Hopkinsville, KY

Friday May 12

According to the police report, Kristofer Armstrong was on the front porch of 2734 Kenwood Drive when he was shot in his upper torso by an unknown suspect. Armstrong was then taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center via ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

