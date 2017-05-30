Plotkin receives 22- year sentence

Plotkin receives 22- year sentence

There are 3 comments on the Cadiz Record story from Friday May 26, titled Plotkin receives 22- year sentence. In it, Cadiz Record reports that:

Plotkin was arrested in early 2015, accused of helping Ryan Champion plan the 2014 murders of his parents, Lindsey and Joy Champion, and his sister, Emily Champion. Judge Woodall sentenced Plotkin to 22 years in prison with credit for time already served.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cadiz Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

The firm

“Fe Fi Fo Fom?”

Since: May 11

195

Boston

#1 Friday May 26
She should have got the chair along with her partner

Judged:

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

kybunnies

“Books & Bunnies”

Since: Feb 10

332

Smalltown, USA

#2 Friday May 26
The firm wrote:
She should have got the chair along with her partner
Agree!

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cindy

Shepherdsville, KY

#3 Saturday May 27
The firm wrote:
She should have got the chair along with her partner
Agree
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joey Pendleton arrested again 1 hr Nurse Practitione... 10
Novadell steak house 4 hr Dee Bookman 4
looking for rentable homes 4 hr Yippee 3
Harper House moving to Cadiz (Sep '15) 5 hr Big Red 28
Hopkinsville football 6 hr Real 23
Adam Murphy 6 hr Gay Ray 6
Vatican 6 hr Trump 3
Motorcycle Fatality Driver? Wed old school 30
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,453,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC