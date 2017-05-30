Plotkin receives 22- year sentence
There are 3 comments on the Cadiz Record story from Friday May 26, titled Plotkin receives 22- year sentence. In it, Cadiz Record reports that:
Plotkin was arrested in early 2015, accused of helping Ryan Champion plan the 2014 murders of his parents, Lindsey and Joy Champion, and his sister, Emily Champion. Judge Woodall sentenced Plotkin to 22 years in prison with credit for time already served.
|
“Fe Fi Fo Fom?”
Since: May 11
195
Boston
|
#1 Friday May 26
She should have got the chair along with her partner
|
“Books & Bunnies”
Since: Feb 10
332
Smalltown, USA
|
#2 Friday May 26
Agree!
|
#3 Saturday May 27
Agree
|
|
