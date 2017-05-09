Local Law Enforcement to hold Hands A...

Local Law Enforcement to hold Hands Across the Border DUI Checkpoint May 19th

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Clarksville Online

On Friday, May 19th, 2017, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Kentucky State Police, Christian County Sheriff's Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Hopkinsville Police Department, and Clarksville Police Department will be conducting a Checkpoint on US41-A near the State line. Troopers, Deputies, and Officers will be looking for impaired drivers and will take enforcement action on any observed violation.

