Hopkinsville Police Department Looking For Person Of Interest In Shooting

Friday May 12

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky The Hopkinsville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to find a person of interest in a shooting investigation. They say that Del Angle may have information regarding the shooting death of Kristofer Armstrong that happened Thursday on Kenwood Drive in Hopkinsville.

