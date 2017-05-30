Hopkinsville Police Department Looking For Person Of Interest In Shooting
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky The Hopkinsville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to find a person of interest in a shooting investigation. They say that Del Angle may have information regarding the shooting death of Kristofer Armstrong that happened Thursday on Kenwood Drive in Hopkinsville.
