HopFed probes CEO's real estate deals with ex-director

HopFed Bancorp in Hopkinsville, Ky., is forming a special committee to investigate claims of improper insider dealings by its CEO. Stilwell Group, an activist investor that owns 9.5% of HopFed's stock, has claimed that John Peck, who is also the company's president, bought at least two properties in 2009 and 2010 from former director Gilbert Lee.

