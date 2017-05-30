HopFed probes CEO's real estate deals with ex-director
HopFed Bancorp in Hopkinsville, Ky., is forming a special committee to investigate claims of improper insider dealings by its CEO. Stilwell Group, an activist investor that owns 9.5% of HopFed's stock, has claimed that John Peck, who is also the company's president, bought at least two properties in 2009 and 2010 from former director Gilbert Lee.
