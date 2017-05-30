Dinner on Main
Raising funds for the Janice Mason Art Museum, the first ever Dinner on Main took place Saturday. Cadiz Main Street, Casey's General Store, Vinson Farms and other volunteers worked with the museum to make the event a success.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cadiz Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joey Pendleton arrested again
|1 hr
|Nurse Practitione...
|10
|Novadell steak house
|4 hr
|Dee Bookman
|4
|looking for rentable homes
|4 hr
|Yippee
|3
|Harper House moving to Cadiz (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Big Red
|28
|Hopkinsville football
|6 hr
|Real
|23
|Adam Murphy
|6 hr
|Gay Ray
|6
|Vatican
|6 hr
|Trump
|3
|Motorcycle Fatality Driver?
|Wed
|old school
|30
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC