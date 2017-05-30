At least 1 killed in plane crash near Hopkinsville
At least one person has been killed in a plane crash in rural Christian County on Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The Christian County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. on Shurdan Creek Road near the intersection of Quisenberry Road, a rural area northwest of Hopkinsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joey Pendleton arrested again
|1 hr
|Nurse Practitione...
|10
|Novadell steak house
|4 hr
|Dee Bookman
|4
|looking for rentable homes
|4 hr
|Yippee
|3
|Harper House moving to Cadiz (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Big Red
|28
|Hopkinsville football
|6 hr
|Real
|23
|Adam Murphy
|6 hr
|Gay Ray
|6
|Vatican
|6 hr
|Trump
|3
|Motorcycle Fatality Driver?
|Wed
|old school
|30
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC