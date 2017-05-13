2 people killed in Kentucky plane crash
Two people died Friday when their small plane crashed in a wooded area in Hopkinsville, about 80 miles northwest of Nashville. The victims of the plane crash have been identified as Dominic and Dianne Giammetta of Bettendorf, Iowa, according to emergency officials in Christian County.
