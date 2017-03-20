Trigg County Schools Superintendent named finalist for Daviess County position
Trigg County Schools Superintendent Travis Hamby has been named one of three finalists in the search for a new superintendent in the Daviess County Public School district. Hamby has been superintendent in the Trigg County School District since 2010.
