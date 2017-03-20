Trigg County Schools Superintendent n...

Trigg County Schools Superintendent named finalist for Daviess County position

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Cadiz Record

Trigg County Schools Superintendent Travis Hamby has been named one of three finalists in the search for a new superintendent in the Daviess County Public School district. Hamby has been superintendent in the Trigg County School District since 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cadiz Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lynn Pryor to seek third term 7 min Nose worthy 22
Trumpcare Emergency Better Read 15 min MAGA 29
Trad 23 min Joe 13
School Board approved Muslim/diversity course 57 min HSTruman 24
Rotery theft post deleted 1 hr Pumpkinseed 3
sexual harassment at CCHS (Apr '16) 1 hr English 19
PRECC at McDonalds 1 hr Office girl 18
Trump wants to end Meals on Wheels for elderly 2 hr Hoptown Tiger 28
You might be in hoptown if? 5 hr Jeff 25
New Noveldale steakhouse 8 hr fgfgfg 11
New steakhouse Mar 17 Steakmon 22
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,872 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC