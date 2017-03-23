Thousands expected for solar eclipse Tuesday, March 21Across Western...
"We are looking at anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 people per county going to those areas to observe the total eclipse," said Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The event will sweep across 14 states from west to east.
