Thousands expected for solar eclipse ...

Thousands expected for solar eclipse Tuesday, March 21Across Western...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

"We are looking at anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 people per county going to those areas to observe the total eclipse," said Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The event will sweep across 14 states from west to east.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McDonalds and electric companies 16 min Jim 10
Christian County schools central office 26 min i am CCHS Staff 9
Trumpcare Emergency Better Read 27 min Freedom Caucus 30
Who's the richest person in Hopkinsville? 1 hr Howell 29
Trad 1 hr sally 18
Knock um hill bar b q 3 hr damn 7
Rotery thread gone again 3 hr Book keeper 4
New Noveldale steakhouse 9 hr Be nice and kind 20
You might be in hoptown if? 9 hr not hungry 41
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC