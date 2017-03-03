Senate OKs bill allowing juvenile rec...

Senate OKs bill allowing juvenile records to be erased

Kentucky's policy of letting some wrongdoers erase their criminal records would be extended to its youthful violators under a bill that has cleared the state Senate. The measure follows last year's action by Kentucky lawmakers to give some convicted felons the opportunity to have their records wiped clean.

