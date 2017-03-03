Senate OKs bill allowing juvenile records to be erased
Kentucky's policy of letting some wrongdoers erase their criminal records would be extended to its youthful violators under a bill that has cleared the state Senate. The measure follows last year's action by Kentucky lawmakers to give some convicted felons the opportunity to have their records wiped clean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jack Frys coming to town
|5 min
|Tabbie
|4
|Fountain of youth and Old Women
|5 min
|yea right
|5
|scott sumner??? (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Missy
|5
|clarksville
|2 hr
|randolph
|18
|Detorian Ware to UHA
|2 hr
|I like you
|4
|Hoptown Coaching threads pulled?
|3 hr
|HHS 2018
|8
|Dustin Lopez next Tiger football coach
|6 hr
|D lower
|9
|You can judge a town by...
|8 hr
|Moved Away
|10
|Is the fire chief moral
|11 hr
|Main station snitch
|14
|Barbara Baker
|22 hr
|Lyle Dunbar
|14
|
|Horseshoe steakhouse (May '16)
|Tue
|You are sad littl...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC