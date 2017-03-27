Rental property panel finalizing draf...

Rental property panel finalizing draft ordinance

The rental property committee, which has been meeting since January to discuss implementing policies concerning the safety and aesthetic of rental properties in Cadiz city limits, is nearing the end of drafting its proposal on ordinance requirements. Committee member and Cadiz City Councilwoman Susan Bryant said she had passed the proposed requirements on to Cameron Sumner, a code enforcement official in Hopkinsville, to peruse the draft for clarity and suggestions.

