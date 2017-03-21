Painful truth: Trail of Tears topic of Tuesday meeting
Hopkinsville, Ky., on the Northern Route of the Trail of Tears for the Cherokee, is one of the overnight stops where several Cherokee died. At the site where they camped are statues of Chief Whitepath, from Georgia, and Fly Smith, whose graves are located at the campsite.
