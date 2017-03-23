Other cities can't compare with hometown
Comparing his hometown of Hopkinsville to Memphis is like that, said Blaine Lynch, a Hopkinsville native who moved away in 2011, worked for an engineering firm in Memphis and returned home last year. Four and a half years in the big city, in a foreign city, and Lynch, 30, found that he missed, not just home and family, but Hopkinsville, a corner of the world that folks boast proudly of, he said, a place where, no matter where you go, someone has a story about someone from Hoptown, a place that he loves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|48 min
|Hippie Chick
|669
|hoptown topix purpose
|1 hr
|Getready
|4
|What will Westerfield run for next
|2 hr
|Electric
|1
|Ex Mayor (Dec '14)
|2 hr
|Whitney
|4
|Clayton rejects Hoptown
|2 hr
|Cats
|11
|Rotary club thread gone
|2 hr
|John s
|3
|Who's the richest person in Hopkinsville?
|3 hr
|Elmo
|42
|New Noveldale steakhouse
|11 hr
|Guess What
|29
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC