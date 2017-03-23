Other cities can't compare with hometown

Other cities can't compare with hometown

Comparing his hometown of Hopkinsville to Memphis is like that, said Blaine Lynch, a Hopkinsville native who moved away in 2011, worked for an engineering firm in Memphis and returned home last year. Four and a half years in the big city, in a foreign city, and Lynch, 30, found that he missed, not just home and family, but Hopkinsville, a corner of the world that folks boast proudly of, he said, a place where, no matter where you go, someone has a story about someone from Hoptown, a place that he loves.

