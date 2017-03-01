NWS Surveyors confirm tornado in Trig...

NWS Surveyors confirm tornado in Trigg County

NWS surveyors have confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Old Dover Road and Donaldson Creek Road area Tuesday night. EF-1 tornadoes carry wind speeds from 86-110 mph.

