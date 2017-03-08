Measure to keep autopsy photos private going to governor

Measure to keep autopsy photos privat...

Kentucky families will have an easier time keeping autopsy photos of their loved ones private thanks to new legislation passed by the state's General Assembly. House Bill 67, which passed the Senate 36-1 after previously clearing the House of Representatives 94-0, provides additional protections against the release of autopsy photographs, videos and other images to non-essential outlets such as the news media and Internet bloggers.

