Logana s library gears up for total solar eclipse -
Logan County's Public Library is gearing up and making plans for the Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse of the sun. A solar eclipses happens when the moon moves between sun and earth, blocking the sun's rays and casting a shadow on earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YMCA in big money trouble?
|16 min
|hfjd
|14
|CC Jail
|1 hr
|Jason
|7
|looking good tanning (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Darrell G
|10
|US bank robbed
|4 hr
|CAMPBELL
|7
|Trad
|4 hr
|sally
|9
|Criminal system
|6 hr
|Basehead amy
|15
|Ag Expo Center and Sportsplex
|6 hr
|Welcome Wagon
|16
|Rollerdome
|7 hr
|Slum Dog Millionaire
|13
|Todd Hamilton is mad
|8 hr
|lin
|42
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC