LBL begins more prescribed burns today
The Forest Service anticipates conducting prescribed burns today in the Elk & Bison Prairie, an area near the Administrative Office, and Golden Pond Target Range at Land Between the Lakes. A prescribed burn is also planned for the Neville Creek open lands area on Friday, March 10. "Prescribed fire is weather dependent," says Todd Lerke, Fire Management Specialist at Land Between the Lakes.
