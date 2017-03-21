Eight pounds of crystal meth taken off streets -
Kentucky State Police, Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations - West , Post 2, Hopkinsville Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, Hopkinsville & Christian County Drug and Violent Crime Strike Force, Madisonville Police Department along with FBI and DEA arrested Anthony "Red" Rhodes of Beechmont and Darrin Burt of Madisonville on March 8, 2017 for Trafficking Controlled Substance, 1st Degree. Rhodes and Burt were found to be in possession of approximately eight pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine with a street value of $363,000.00, for the purpose of distribution.
