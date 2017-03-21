Eight pounds of crystal meth taken of...

Eight pounds of crystal meth taken off streets -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: News Democrat

Kentucky State Police, Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations - West , Post 2, Hopkinsville Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, Hopkinsville & Christian County Drug and Violent Crime Strike Force, Madisonville Police Department along with FBI and DEA arrested Anthony "Red" Rhodes of Beechmont and Darrin Burt of Madisonville on March 8, 2017 for Trafficking Controlled Substance, 1st Degree. Rhodes and Burt were found to be in possession of approximately eight pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine with a street value of $363,000.00, for the purpose of distribution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PRECC at McDonalds 35 min CAMPBELL 34
why do Older women watch PPV Porn (Apr '15) 1 hr Ms ferrell 7
Who's the richest person in Hopkinsville? 2 hr kim 13
Tigers to announce coach on Monday 2 hr Tigers 15
Post threads rotery club disappears tier who do... 2 hr Goat club 1
Lynn Pryor to seek third term 3 hr F lee bailey 27
You might be in hoptown if? 3 hr Haha 28
New Noveldale steakhouse 3 hr Old Timer 14
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC