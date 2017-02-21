Students get dose of reality
Damon Marlowe , seventh-grade student at Trigg County Middle School, talks to volunteer Jim Mullen about purchasing communications packages Thursday at the TCMS gym in Cadiz. Seventh graders participated in the annual Reality Store event, which gives students the opportunity to see how real world expenses and decisions affect their lives with a given profession.
