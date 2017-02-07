Retired teachers make donations

Retired teachers make donations

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Cadiz Record

Anita Thomas was able to present the Family Resource Center, on behalf of the Trigg County Retired Teachers, a $60 check from the Trigg County Retired Teachers' Association to purchase school supplies. Funds were matched by the Kentucky Retired Teachers' Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cadiz Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Novadell 37 min CAMPBELL400 23
Who pays for the black players at UHA 56 min Kkk fans 11
Local family buys college 58 min Fog dog 30
khsaa puts chris yung on alert 1 hr The jailhouse 7
Katy leavel and Adam Murphy 1 hr Sucking friends 7
East meetsWest/Jasmine Buffet 1 hr Lisa 39
nikki oliver 1 hr NoWaay 7
Secret Facebook group 1 hr nosey rosey 13
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,457 • Total comments across all topics: 278,647,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC