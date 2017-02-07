Retired teachers make donations
Anita Thomas was able to present the Family Resource Center, on behalf of the Trigg County Retired Teachers, a $60 check from the Trigg County Retired Teachers' Association to purchase school supplies. Funds were matched by the Kentucky Retired Teachers' Association.
