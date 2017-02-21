Officials look into regional ag expo ...

Officials look into regional ag expo center

Wednesday Feb 8

District 8 Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText ColorState Rep. Walker Thomas listens to the details of an upcoming feasibility study for a proposed regional ag expo center during a public forum Thursday at the James E. Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville. The center would serve Christian, Trigg and Todd counties should the project move forward.

