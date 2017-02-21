New deputy takes post with TCSO
Trigg County Sheriff's Office Deputy David Tomlinson hands Jared Werner his badge Thursday in Cadiz. Werner was sworn in to service Thursday and began his patrol as TCSO's newest deputy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cadiz Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not My Tax Increase
|6 min
|WhyShouldIPay
|68
|What Factories...
|1 hr
|Answer
|3
|Christian County Schools
|2 hr
|concerned about h...
|32
|Cayla Danick is a snitch
|3 hr
|Lucky
|3
|Novadell
|3 hr
|mcs
|47
|City Council Minutes
|5 hr
|Check Clarksville
|6
|Local motels rip off visitors
|6 hr
|robbery
|9
|Todd Hamilton is mad
|6 hr
|Sportsvoice
|13
|City Council
|21 hr
|Getready
|30
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC