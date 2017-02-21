New deputy takes post with TCSO

New deputy takes post with TCSO

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: Cadiz Record

Trigg County Sheriff's Office Deputy David Tomlinson hands Jared Werner his badge Thursday in Cadiz. Werner was sworn in to service Thursday and began his patrol as TCSO's newest deputy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cadiz Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hopkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Not My Tax Increase 6 min WhyShouldIPay 68
What Factories... 1 hr Answer 3
Christian County Schools 2 hr concerned about h... 32
Cayla Danick is a snitch 3 hr Lucky 3
Novadell 3 hr mcs 47
City Council Minutes 5 hr Check Clarksville 6
Local motels rip off visitors 6 hr robbery 9
Todd Hamilton is mad 6 hr Sportsvoice 13
City Council 21 hr Getready 30
See all Hopkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hopkinsville Forum Now

Hopkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hopkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hopkinsville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC