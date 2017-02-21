Kentucky's Darkest Day: 6 months and ...

Kentucky's Darkest Day: 6 months and counting

Tuesday

A rare total solar eclipse will take place on Aug. 21 as the moon will pass in front of the sun, casting a shadow onto Earth. Hopkinsville, Ky., will be the point of Greatest Eclipse that will experience a duration of totality for more than two and a half minutes.

