Hopkinsville man accused of damaging home after eviction
A man evicted from a southern Kentucky home is accused of using paint to cause thousands of dollars in damages to the place. Jayaune Johnson was arrested Tuesday on a charge of criminal mischief and is currently being held in the Christian County jail.
