Fuqua sees Wildcat Hollow as opportunity for Logan -
In August 1969, a celebration was held in Logan County to dedicate property to the Boy Scouts of America, becoming one of the most popular camps over the next 30 years for the group. The monumental endeavor began when a few movers and shakers in the community saw an opportunity to not only supply a much needed water source for the City of Russellville, but to provide an environment where young boys could flourish and learn how to become honorable men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Hopkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horseshoe steakhouse (May '16)
|10 min
|Red
|11
|Country Club Trash
|2 hr
|RichBeeotch
|4
|Is the fire chief the best or worst of all time
|2 hr
|Legal lady
|22
|City Council Minutes
|3 hr
|Getready
|10
|Jami Tucker
|5 hr
|Pooh bear
|20
|Todd Hamilton is mad
|5 hr
|104 point 5 the zone
|33
|Looking for the Brown Family (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|ChadStangRacer92
|4
|Local motels rip off visitors
|Sat
|Weight training
|46
Find what you want!
Search Hopkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC