Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear tapped to respond to Trump address
Former Gov. Steve Beshear speaks at a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton last year in Hopkinsville. Beshear has been tapped to give the response to President Donald Trump's address this w ... Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear has been tapped to deliver the response to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.
