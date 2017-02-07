Deadline extended to sign up for KSP ...

Deadline extended to sign up for KSP Citizens Academy

If you are interested in learning more about law enforcement, the Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville is now accepting applications for the 2017 Kentucky State Police Citizens Police Academy. According to KSP officials, students will learn about patrol, criminal and drug investigations.

